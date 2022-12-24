MLB report: Michael Conforto, Giants in agreement on two-year deal

Outfielder Michael Conforto has agreed to a $36 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a deal that includes an opt out after the first season, a person with direct knowledge of the pact said Friday. Conforto missed all of last season following right shoulder surgery.

The deal is pending a successful physical, and the Giants lost out on shortstop Carlos Correa earlier in the week when a concern with his surgically repaired right ankle arose during the medical evaluation process. Correa's $350 million, 13-year deal fell through, and he agreed instead with the Mets on a $315 million, 12-year contract.

San Francisco went 81-81 this year and missed the playoffs after winning a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West in 2021.

The Giants should have a talented, experienced outfield in 2023. Mitch Haniger agreed to a $43.5 million, three-year contract this month, and versatile Mike Yastrzemski returns.

Conforto had surgery performed in April by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Conforto, 29. spent his first 6 1/2 major league seasons with the Mets before becoming a free agent after the 2021 season. He turned down an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Mets in November last year.

D-backs-Blue Jays make trade

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired highly regarded catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., sending slugger Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Moreno, 22, is one of the game's top prospects. He made the majors last year with the Blue Jays, hitting .319 with a homer in 69 at-bats. Gurriel, 29, is a five-year veteran who hit .291 with five homers and 32 doubles last season.

The Blue Jays get the versatile Varsho, who was arguably the best player on the Diamondbacks last season. Varsho, 26, hit a career-high 27 homers in 2022. He is an excellent defender in the outfield who also has the ability to play catcher.

Smyly back with Cubs

Drew Smyly is staying with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $19 million, two-year contract.

Two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press.

Smyly has an opt out after the 2023 season. The lefthander will make $8 million next year and $8.5 million in 2024. There is a $10 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout.

Smyly, 33, went 7-8 with a 3.47 ERA in 22 starts for Chicago this year.

Smyly joins a group of potential starters that includes Marcus Stroman, Jameson Taillon and Kyle Hendricks. The Cubs also have Justin Steele, Adrian Sampson and Keegan Thompson in the mix. — AP