World Series: Max Scherzer goes only three innings but Texas takes Game 3

PHOENIX — The first indication of trouble for Max Scherzer popped up before he made it to the mound for the fourth inning of Monday night’s Game 3 of the World Series.

As Scherzer climbed the dugout steps, he was in obvious discomfort, grimacing in pain. By the time he started his warm-up pitches, general manager Chris Young was shown upstairs in the executive suite, giving the cut sign across his neck, saying “Pull him” before snapping his head back in frustration.

So after three scoreless innings and only 36 pitches, Scherzer’s third postseason start for the Rangers was over due to back spasms, a condition similar to Scherzer’s issues with the Mets earlier this season. Now the future Hall of Famer’s playoff run could be finished after he returned from a shoulder-muscle strain for the ALCS.

At least for Game 3, Scherzer’s early departure didn’t hurt the Rangers, who staked him to an early lead with a three-run third inning and held on for a 3-1 victory (and 2-1 series lead) over the Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Scherzer, who trimmed his ERA from 9.45 to 6.42 for this postseason, later said the next 48 hours would determine his status for the remainder of the World Series.

“I just had my back tighten up,” Scherzer said afterward, “and then it went into full spasm. In the third inning, we were trying everything to stretch it out, try to get going, and then I went out there to warm up in the fourth, and tried, I was going to hurt it even more. I wasn’t going to be myself at that point, that’s why I came out of the game.”

Earlier, Scherzer survived Alek Thomas’ hard comebacker off his right elbow, which wound up being a groundout handled by third baseman Josh Jung to end the second inning. Scherzer said the spasms and getting dinged by Thomas were unrelated, and the elbow was OK.

“I got hit on the back of the elbow, really the bone,” said Scherzer, who allowed two hits, walked two and struck out one. “So you either break it or you’re good. My arm was fine. It didn’t hit any muscle, so it wasn’t going to tighten up.”

Not only is Scherzer in doubt, but Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia was forced to leave in the eighth inning with left side tightness. Afterward, Texas manager Bruce Bochy said he was “optimistic” about the outfielder’s condition, but would have a better idea Tuesday. Former Stony Brook star Travis Jankowski replaced him in rightfield for the remainder of the game.

The Rangers generated all the offense they would need in the third inning. Nathaniel Lowe led off with a double and scored on Marcus Semien’s two-out single. On the next pitch, Corey Seager blasted a 421-foot homer off Brandon Pfaadt, his second homer of this series.