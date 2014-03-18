Bee swarm delayed Yankees-Red Sox spring training game

There's usually a good amount of buzz every time the Yankees and the Red Sox play each other, but Tuesday's spring training game between the two had a lot more than usual.

A swarm of bees in left field delayed Tuesday's game at George M. Steinbrenner Field in the bottom of the third inning. Play resumed after the grounds crew sprayed the swarm away, though Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira brought out two jars of honey from the clubhouse to try and help fix the issue.

It's not the first time that a swarm of insects have bugged the Yankees during a game. Then-Yankees reliever Joba Chamberlain was attacked by a group of midges while on the mound in the eighth inning during Game 2 of the 2007 American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians.

Watch the video of the bee invasion below. (Mobile users can watch the video by tapping the above link.)