Betts hits career-high 36th homer and Dodgers pound out 16 hits in a 9-1 rout of Diamondbacks

LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts launched his career-high 36th home run, David Peralta went 3 for 4 and drove in a pair of runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive win at home.

The Dodgers pounded out 16 hits while improving to 23-4 in August. Freddie Freeman leads the majors with 176 hits, but he was the only Dodger without one. Jason Heyward was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while Chris Taylor was 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Betts sent a 428-foot shot into left-center on the first pitch from reliever Scott McGough leading off the sixth. One out later, Will Smith homered, extending the lead to 9-1. Betts and Freeman took the rest of the night off.

Clayton Kershaw (12-4) allowed one run and three hits in five innings, struck out five and walked three. He tied Don Drysdale (209) for second on the franchise wins list.

The Dodgers jumped on Merrill Kelly (10-6) in the first, scoring three runs. Former Diamondback Peralta had a RBI double down the first-base line and Jason Heyward added a two-run RBI double, giving the Dodgers 301 runs with two outs this season.

Miguel Rojas' had a RBI single in the second and the Dodgers led 6-0 in the third on Peralta's RBI single and Taylor's RBI double.

Arizona's lone run was a solo shot by Corbin Carroll leading off the fifth.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, left, dives back to first on a pickoff attempt as Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker waits for the throw during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

The Dodgers had three bloop hits in the fifth. James Outman sacrificed into a double play with the bases loaded, scoring Max Muncy, who walked leading off.

Kelly (10-6) gave up seven runs and 12 hits in five innings, struck out one and walked three. The right-hander fell to 0-11 in 16 career starts against the Dodgers.

Things got so bad for the D-backs, backup catcher Jose Herrera pitched the eighth. He completed a 1-2-3 inning although his fat pitches resembled balloons and only one registered over 50 mph.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte prepares as Los Angeles Dodgers' James Outman bats during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

Dodgers: DH J.D. Martinez (groin) worked in the batting cage and he “feels really good to go,” manager Dave Roberts said.

UP NEXT

D-backs: RHP Brandon Pfaadt (1-6, 5.91 ERA) makes his second career start against the Dodgers in the series finale.

Dodgers: RHP Ryan Pepiot will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and activated Wednesday. He could start.