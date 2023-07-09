Blake Snell strikes out 11 in 6 shutout innings in the Padres' 3-1 victory over the Mets

SAN DIEGO — Blake Snell allowed only one hit and struck out 11 in six shutout innings, Matthew Batten hit a two-run shot for his first homer in the majors and the San Diego Padres beat the New York Met 3-1 on Saturday night.

The Padres ended the Mets' winning streak at six, winning for the fourth time in five games.

Snell (6-7) had his fifth double-digit strikeout game of the season, all in his past six starts. He has won his last six decisions, lowering his ERA to 2.85.

Josh Hader pitched a scoreless ninth for his 21st save of the season.

The Padres took a 3-0 lead in the second inning against Mets starter David Peterson (2-7).

Gary Sanchez doubled and eventually scored from third on Brandon Dixon’s sacrifice fly. Batten, who was filling in for the injured Ha-Seong Kim at second base, added his two-run homer to left field. He was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Peterson lasted 5-1/3 innings, giving up three runs, five hits and striking out seven.

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell works against a New York Mets batter during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in San Diego. Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

New York cut it to 3-1 in the seventh on Francisco Alvarez's homer off Luis Garcia. Nick Martinez struck out the side in the Mets’ eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: LHP José Quintana (recovering from rib surgery on the 60-day IL), made his fifth rehab start Saturday, pitching 4-1/3 innings for Triple-A Syracuse.

Padres: Kim (jammed right big toe) is day-to-day after kicking a full water cooler in frustration in the Padres dugout on Friday night after being thrown out at third trying to stretch a double into a triple. Kim did not play Saturday. ... RHP Steven Wilson (right pectoral strain), who is on the 15-day IL, pitched a simulated inning versus hitters Saturday.

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado throws to second for the out on New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo as Tommy Pham arrives to first off a fielder's choice during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in San Diego. Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

UP NEXT

Mets LHP Max Scherzer (8-2, 4.03) was set to start Sunday against RHP Joe Musgrove (7-2, 3.56).