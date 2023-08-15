Blue Jays activate All-Star RHP Romano off IL, SS Bichette to begin rehab assignment

TORONTO — Blue Jays All-Star closer Jordan Romano was activated off the 15-day injured list before Tuesday’s game against Philadelphia.

The right-hander went on the IL on July 29 because of a sore lower back, one day after leaving with two outs in the ninth inning of a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Shortstop Bo Bichette (right knee) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Buffalo on Tuesday. Bichette left a July 31 game against Baltimore after he jammed his knee while running the bases.

A two-time All Star, Bichette is second in the AL with a .321 average and leads the league with 144 hits.

Romano left the July 11 All-Star Game because of a sore back and did not pitch again until July 20. He made three more appearances before leaving the July 28 game against the Angels.

A two-time All-Star, Romano is 4-5 with a 2.79 ERA and 28 saves in 31 chances.

Toronto optioned right-hander Nate Pearson to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for Romano.