SportsBaseball

Blue Jays put RHP Cimber on 15-day IL with shoulder impingement, recall RHP Francis

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) throws against...

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) throws against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Toronto. Credit: AP/Arlyn McAdorey

By The Associated Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays put right-hander Adam Cimber on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of a right shoulder impingement and recalled right-hander Bowden Francis from Triple-A Buffalo.

Cimber is 0-2 with a 7.40 ERA and one save in two chances in 22 games this season. The six-year veteran also has pitched for San Diego, Cleveland, and Miami.

Cimber missed 26 games in April and May because of a strained right rhomboid. He has a 10.12 ERA in 11 games since returning May 23.

Francis debuted with Toronto last season and has no record and a 3.68 ERA in three appearances this season. He went 0-2 with a 3.45 ERA in four starts at Triple-A.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital Access$1 for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME