SportsBaseball

Blue Jays RF Springer scratched vs Red Sox with illness

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, center, is looked at by...

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, center, is looked at by staff after getting hit by a pitch during the third inning during third inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Credit: AP/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By The Associated Press

BOSTON — Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer was a late scratch from the lineup Monday night against the Boston Red Sox because of illness.

The change was announced after the Blue Jays completed batting practice.

Springer had been set to bat leadoff. He was replaced in the lineup by Cavan Biggio, who was inserted into the eighth spot. Bo Bichette was moved from second to leadoff.

Springer is hitting .225 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 111 at-bats.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME