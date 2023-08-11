SportsBaseball

Blue Jays send the struggling Alek Manoah to minors for the second time

Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah pitches in the first inning...

Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

By The Associated Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays optioned Alek Manoah to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, the second time this season that the 2022 Cy Young Award finalist has been sent to the minors.

Manoah (3-9) allowed four runs in four-plus innings in a loss at Cleveland on Thursday. He is 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA over seven starts since he returned July 7 from his first demotion.

Manoah has struggled since going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA last season. He was sent to the rookie-level Florida Complex League in June to work on his mechanics after he opened this season 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA.

The Blue Jays, who are playing a three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs this weekend, recalled pitcher Hagen Danner from Buffalo to take Manoah's place on the roster.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME