VIERA, Fla. -- In a perfect world, Mark Teixeira, who went 0-for-3, would like to put his surgically repaired right wrist through the tests of a big swing and a miss and a check swing, which he hasn’t to this point.

But the way the wrist feels, he’s not concerned.

“I couldn’t be happier with how I feel right now,” the Yankees' first baseman said Tuesday. “Nothing has happened yet where I’ve said, let’s reassess something. It’s boring, but it’s good."