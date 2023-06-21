SportsBaseball

Brandon Belt returns to Blue Jays from 10-day injured list after hamstring inflammation

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Brandon Belt (13) waves to...

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Brandon Belt (13) waves to the crowd after defeating the Houston Astros in a baseball game in Toronto on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Credit: AP/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By The Associated Press

Brandon Belt was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and will be active for the Toronto Blue Jays' game Wednesday against the Miami Marlins.

The 35-year-old infielder/designated hitter missed time with left hamstring inflammation. He is hitting .263 this season with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 152 at-bats.

Spencer Horwitz was optioned to the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, New York, in a corresponding move.

Horwitz had two hits, scored a run and had an RBI in eight at-bats in his three games with Toronto this season.

