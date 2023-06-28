Brandon Marsh homers twice as Philadelphia Phillies beat Chicago Cubs 5-1

CHICAGO — Brandon Marsh homered twice and drove in three runs, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 5-1 on Tuesday night for their second straight win.

Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez pitched four-hit ball into the eighth inning in a game played in a strong smoky haze caused by Canadian wildfires. The teams were in contact with Major League Baseball and the players' association about air quality throughout the afternoon.

Marsh hit a solo shot in the second and a two-run drive in the fifth in his second career multihomer game. Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos each hit an RBI single for Philadelphia, which has won three of four.

Chicago right-hander Jameson Taillon (2-6) was tagged for five runs and seven hits in five innings. He struck out eight and walked one.

Cody Bellinger and Nick Madrigal each had two hits for the Cubs in their return after splitting two games against St. Louis in London over the weekend.

Suárez (2-2) was charged with one run and struck out eight in 7 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old Suárez, who opened the season on the injured list with an elbow strain, has a 1.35 ERA in his last six outings.

Nico Hoerner singled in Chicago's lone run in the eighth off Gregory Soto.

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel delivers during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. The Phillies won 5-1. Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Despite dropping two straight, the Cubs have won 11 of 15 to climb into contention in the less-than-imposing NL Central.

Kyle Schwarber doubled to the right-field corner on Taillon's first pitch of the game, and then scored on Turner’s single. Castellanos' bloop RBI single made it 5-0 in the fifth.

CATCHING A BREAK

Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto got a second straight game off for maintenance. Garrett Stubbs started in place of Realmuto ,a three-time All-Star who has been behind the plate for 69 of the Phillies' 78 games.

Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner hits an RBI single off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Gregory Soto during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

CUBS MOVE

Chicago brought up infielder Jared Young from Triple-A Iowa and optioned infielder Miles Mastrobuoni.

STRO’ GOOD TO GO?

Cubs manager David Ross said Marcus Stroman, who left Sunday’s 7-5 loss with a blister on his right index finger, should be able to make his next start. Ross said the team’s extra off day for travel on Monday should help and that Stroman “has dealt with this before.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Andrew Painter (right elbow) tossed a 30-pitch bullpen session that was “very good,” manager Rob Thomson said. ... RHP Noah Song (low back strain) will start a rehab assignment at the Phillies' training facility in Florida on Thursday.

Cubs: LHP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.38 ERA) faces Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly (7-4, 3.38 ERA) on Wednesday.