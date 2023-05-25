SportsBaseball

Braves recall LHP Dodd to start vs Phillies, place Tonkin on IL

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Dylan Dodd watches as three MLB umpires approach the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Miami. Credit: AP/Marta Lavandier

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd on Thursday to start the opener of a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dodd was making his fourth start for the Braves, coming in with a record of 2-1 with a 6.46 ERA in the big leagues.

He has split time between the majors and minors, going 1-3 with a 6.67 ERA at Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta has been forced to patch up its rotation after long-term injuries to Max Fried and Kyle Wright.

To make room for Dodd, the Braves placed right-handed reliever Michael Tonkin on the 15-day injured list with a strained neck, retroactive to Wednesday. He is 3-2 with a 3.42 ERA in 13 games.

