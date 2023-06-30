Braves recall Soroka, right-hander will make his first home start since Aug. 3, 2020

ATLANTA — Michael Soroka will make his first start at Truist Park in nearly three years after the Atlanta Braves recalled him Friday from Triple-A Gwinnett to face the Miami Marlins.

Soroka went 0-1 with an 8.38 ERA this season in two starts at Oakland and Arizona before getting sent back to Triple-A. In three minor league starts, he allowed three runs in 19 innings and earned another promotion.

Soroka tore his Achilles tendon on Aug. 3, 2020, the last time he played a home game. The right-hander had another procedure after tearing it a second time while walking at the ballpark in June 2021.

He was an NL All-Star in 2019, going 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts and finished sixth in the Cy Young Award voting.

The Braves made three other moves, selecting the contract of infielder Charlie Culberson, optioning catcher Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett and transferring left-hander Dylan Lee to the 60-day injured list.