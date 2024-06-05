Bohm ties game with homer in 8th, Castellanos doubles in 10th, leading Phillies past Brewers 2-1

PHILADELPHIA — Nick Castellanos won the game with an RBI double in the 10th inning after Alec Bohm tied the score with a solo homer in the eighth to lead the Philadelphia Phillies past the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Tuesday night.

After Bryson Stott was intentionally walked, Castellanos lined a double to right off Brewers reliever Joel Payamps (1-2) that scored automatic runner Whit Merrifield. The Phillies mobbed Castellanos at second base as another packed crowd went wild in celebration of the team's 43rd win, tops in the National League.

Seranthony Domínguez (2-2) tossed a scoreless 10th for the win.

Bohm opened the eighth inning with a shot off Brewers reliever Elvis Peguero that tied the game 1-all and wasted a fantastic effort by Milwaukee's bullpen.

Philadelphia's relievers were just as stout.

Rhys Hoskins tipped his helmet in appreciation of a standing ovation in his first at-bat for the second straight night in his return to Philadelphia. By the ninth, Hoskins was soundly booed by the Philly faithful when he hit against reliever Matt Strahm with one out and runners on the corners. The crowd erupted in cheers when Hoskins struck out.

Strahm got Gary Sánchez to fly out and end the inning.

Milwaukee Brewers and former Philadelphia Phillies player Rhys Hoskins tips his hat to fans during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Laurence Kesterson

J.T. Realmuto, who stayed in the game after a foul ball hit him in the groin, bailed out Domínguez when the catcher manned the plate and tagged out Oliver Dunn in the 10th to roaring cheers of “JT! JT! JT!”

Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez struck out three and allowed one run over six innings.

Blake Perkins opened the third inning with a double and scored on Andruw Monasterio’s groundout for the 1-0 lead.

Brewers relieve Bryan Hudson struck out Realmuto and retired Bryce Harper on a lazy flyball in the seventh inning to leave the tying run stranded. Hudson entered the game with one out in the sixth inning and two runners on base. He struck out Cristian Pache and retired Edmundo Sosa on a flyball to end the threat. He gave up a one-out walk to Kyle Schwarber in the seventh before retiring Realmuto and Harper, a pair of NL All-Stars who have helped the Phillies to the best record in the league.

Philadelphia Phillies fans cheer for Milwaukee Brewer and former Phillies player Rhys Hoskins during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Laurence Kesterson

GAMBLING SUSPENSION

Phillies minor league infielder José Rodríguez was one of five players punished Tuesday for betting on the sport. The Phillies acquired Rodríguez in an April trade with the White Sox for cash considerations. He was on Philadelphia’s 40-man roster and played this season for Double-A Reading.

“We will continue to educate all members of our organization regarding their obligations under the policy,” the team said in a statement.

TAKE TWO

Brewers starter Jared Koenig lasted 1 1/3 innings after he threw just five pitches in a scoreless first inning on Monday and became just the fourth MLB pitcher since 1969 to start consecutive games more than once in a season. It happened twice in the 1970s and Ryne Stanek did it for Tampa Bay in 2019.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies SS Trea Turner will travel with the team to London as he recovers from a strained left hamstring. Turner had started all 30 games this season and was hitting .343 with two homers, 10 doubles, nine RBIs and 10 stolen bases. Thomson said Turner was “pretty close” to returning near his mid-June target date. ... OF Brandon Marsh will not travel to London as he recovers from a mildly strained right hamstring. Marsh, hurt during Sunday night’s loss to St. Louis and placed on the 10-day injured list the next day, was not expected to miss much time. ... LHP Ranger Suárez will throw a bullpen session on Wednesday but was expected to make his next start after he was struck on his pitching hand on a comebacker and left his last start early.

UP NEXT

The Brewers did not name a starter for Wednesday’s series finale. The Phillies send RHP Aaron Nola (7-2, 3.03 ERA) to the mound.