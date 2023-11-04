Brewers pitcher Wade Miley becomes free agent after declining mutual option, AP source says

MILWAUKEE — Left-handed pitcher Wade Miley declined his part of a $10 million mutual option for 2024 with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Miley’s decision makes him a free agent. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Friday because the move hadn't been announced.

MLB.com first reported Miley rejected his half of the option.

Miley went 9-4 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts this season to help the Brewers win the NL Central title. He struck out 79 and walked 38 in 120 1/3 innings.

Miley, who turns 37 this month, gets a $1 million buyout. He had a $3.5 million salary this year and earned a $500,000 bonus for innings pitched.

Milwaukee has holes to fill in its starting rotation. Two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff underwent shoulder surgery last month and might miss the entire 2024 season.

With that in mind, the Brewers agreed Thursday with right-hander Colin Rea on a $4.5 million, one-year deal that keeps him with the team. Rea went 6-6 with a 4.55 ERA for Milwaukee this season.

Rea gets a $3.5 million salary next year, and the deal includes a $5.5 million team option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout.