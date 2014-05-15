Brian Roberts gets the double triple for Yankees

LeBron James may be all about triple doubles, but Brian Roberts is Mr. Double Triple.

The second baseman tripled twice during the Yankees' 4-0 win over the Mets on Wednesday night. Both came against rookie pitcher Rafael Montero, one in the second inning, the other in the fourth.

It was the 24th time the Mets had an opponent hit two triples against them in the same game. Before Roberts, the last time was Miami's Emilio Bonifacio on May 13, 2012.

Roberts is the 92nd player in Yankees history to triple twice in the same game. Curtis Granderson, who played rightfield for the Mets on Wednsday, did it on April 15, 2010, the last time before Roberts.

Roberts is the 149th player to triple twice in the same game since 2000. He's the second to do it this season, and, in fact, this month. Pittsburgh's Josh Harrison achieved the feat on May 4.

Roberts now has 38 career triples. He last tripled against Tampa Bay on April 17. Roberts has only hit more than three triples in a season four times, and hasn't done it since 2008, when he had a career-high eight.

In his first 15 games this season, Roberts seemed lost at the plate. He was 7-for-45, hitting just .156. But in the 19 games he's played starting April 22, Roberts is hitting .300 (21-for-70) with a .347 on-base percentage and .443 slugging percentage.