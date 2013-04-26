Bud Selig: Investigation into alleged purchase of PEDs not a crisis

Commissioner Bud Selig said Major League Baseball's investigation into the alleged purchase of performance-enhancing drugs by several players -- including Alex Rodriguez of the Yankees -- from a shuttered anti-aging clinic in Miami does not constitute a crisis for the sport, which he said is healthy and is expected to produce $8 billion in revenues this season.

Speaking in Manhattan to a group from The Associated Press Sports Editors Thursday, Selig said his office is in the "midst of very thorough investigation," into the PED matter, which became public when a Miami newspaper reported notebook entries detailing sales to players purportedly made by clinic founder Anthony Bosch.

"Do I think it's a crisis?" Selig said. "It would only be a crisis if we didn't do anything about it. Or, if it was so widespread and we ignored it. We don't ignore anything." Selig refused comment on the investigation, but said, "When we have things to investigate we should do it in every way, shape, form or manner. That's what we're doing."

On other subjects, Selig will not push for the National League to adopt the designated hitter during the remainder of his term, which he said will end Dec. 31, 2014. "The National League guys hate it and the American League guys like it."

Selig said Mets' finances are in order. "All the situations they faced have been resolved," he said. Selig also does not foresee the Yankees being sold despite the team sale in November of 49 percent of YES, its regional sports network, to News Corp. "They deny it emphatically and I believe them," Selig said of Yankee ownership. "Their denials are very emphatic. There is nothing to indicate that they are thinking of selling the team. Nothing."