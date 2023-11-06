SportsBaseball

Cardinals get RHP O'Brien in trade with Mariners, claim versatile Young off waivers from Cubs

By The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals acquired right-hander Riley O'Brien from the Seattle Mariners for cash and claimed utilityman Jared Young off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Monday to fill out their 40-man roster.

The 28-year-old O'Brien, whose grandfather Johnny played for the Cardinals for part of the 1958 season, was an All-Star for Triple-A Tacoma last season, going 2-5 with a 2.29 ERA. He made three starts but primarily worked out of the bullpen, where he was 15 for 19 in save opportunities.

O’Brien was assigned to Triple-A Memphis but will compete for a job on the Cardinals staff in spring training. Their pitching staff was a big reason for the 71-91 finish, putting together a combined 4.79 ERA to rank 24th overall.

Young appeared in 16 games for the Cubs last season. He hit .186 with two homers and eight RBIs.

