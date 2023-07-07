Cardinals place Edman on IL with wrist inflammation and recall rookie Fermín

CHICAGO — The St. Louis Cardinals placed infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman on the 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation Friday before their game against the Chicago White Sox and recalled infielder José Fermín from Triple-A Memphis.

The switch-hitting Edman is batting .239 with seven home runs, 29 RBIs and a team-leading 14 stolen bases. The NL Gold Glove winner at second base in 2021, Edman has played second, shortstop, center field and right field this season.

Edman had not batted since Tuesday, but did enter the Cardinals' last two games, at Miami, as a defensive replacement.

Manager Oliver Marmol said imaging on Edman’s wrist showed no structural damage, but the 28-year-old was experiencing discomfort when swinging the bat.

“He started to feel it more and more,” Marmol said. “It started to really bother him, so we just shut it down.”

The utility man will not swing a bat for the next four or five days as he recovers over the All-Star break. Marmol added Edman could “do everything else."

Edman is on the injured list for the first time in five major league seasons.

Fermín, 24, was batting .180 with two homers and four RBIs in seven games at Memphis. He started the season with the Cardinals' Florida rookie league team, then moved to Low-A Palm Beach.

Acquired from Cleveland in November 2022, Fermín will make his major league debut with his first appearance.

