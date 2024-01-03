Carlos Beltran

POSITION: Outfield

SEASONS: 20 (1998-2017)

TEAMS: Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers

AVG: .279

HR: 435

RBI: 1,587

RUNS: 1,582

2B: 565

HITS: 2,725

STEALS: 312

OPB: .350

SLG: .486

WAR: 70.1

YEAR ON BALLOT: 2nd

LAST YEAR’S VOTING: 46.5% of ballots

Why I voted for Beltran

If not for Beltran’s role in the Astros’ cheating scandal, one that cost him his Mets’ managerial career before overseeing a single game, the nine-time All-Star likely would cruise into Cooperstown. He’s one of only eight players with 300 homers and 300 stolen bases, and that crowd shrinks to six if you include the 2,500-hit club. Two of those six are Barry Bonds and A-Rod, but the list also has two Hall of Famers in Willie Mays and Andre Dawson, with Beltran’s 70.1 WAR easily edging Dawson’s 64.8 in that comp. (Steve Finley is the sixth.) Beltran also is the most successful base-stealer in history at 86.4% (min. 200 attempts).

Beltran also helped propel five different teams to the playoffs, with an October resume that includes hitting .307 in 65 postseason games, along with 16 homers, 42 RBIs and a 1.021 OPS. One of those was a World Series title for the 2017 Astros, whose cheating didn’t cost them the trophy but derailed Beltran’s future in the sport as the only active player at that time named in the Commissioner’s report.

Beltran has paid his debt for that, and with an otherwise brilliant 20-year run as a five-tool centerfielder, the Hall of Fame credentials are there.

-- David Lennon