Carlos Beltran. In cat face paint. On a rollercoaster.

Carlos Beltran is apparently not a scaredy cat when it comes to riding roller coasters.

The Yankees right fielder donned cat face paint while riding a rollercoaster with his family. Better yet? He took an Instagram video of it.

There's a joke in here somewhere comparing nine lives to nine innings, or saying that Beltran may not be as "frisky" in the outfield as he once was, but I'll let those go.

(App users can click on the link above to view the video)