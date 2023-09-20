Castellanos comes up big at the plate and in the field, leading Phillies past Braves 6-5

ATLANTA — Nick Castellanos hit two home runs and saved the game with a brilliant throw as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 in 10 innings Wednesday, handing the NL East champions their fifth loss in six games.

The Braves rallied from a four-run deficit and had a chance to walk off with the win in the ninth after pinch-runner Luke Williams stole second and third.

Orlando Arcia hit a fly ball down the right-field line that appeared deep enough to bring home the tagging Williams. But Castellanos made the catch in foul territory, spun around and threw home in time for Garrett Stubbs to tag the runner on the right shoulder before his foot touched the plate.

In the 10th, Bryson Stott came through with two outs, lining an opposite-field double down the third-base line that brought home two runs off A.J. Minter (3-6).

Craig Kimbrel (8-6) claimed the win and Matt Strahm earned his second save, limiting the Braves to Ozzie Albies' sacrifice fly.

Castellanos staked the Phillies to a 4-0 lead with a pair of homers off Bryce Elder, but the Braves tied it in the eighth with Austin Riley's run-scoring single and Marcell Ozuna's towering drive that ricocheted off the brick wall in right for an RBI double.

The Phillies kept Ronald Acuña Jr. in the ballpark after he went deep twice the previous night, leaving the Braves slugger/speedster one homer shy of becoming the first player in baseball history with at least 40 homers and 60 stolen bases in a season.

Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos (8) hits a two run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

Acuña went 1 for 5 with a run scored, remaining at 39 homers and 67 stolen bases.

Castellanos led off the second with a 432-foot drive to center and followed in the fourth with a two-run shot off the Atlanta starter.

It was the fourth multihomer game of the season and 13th of his career for Castellanos, who has 27 homers on the season.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola retired the first nine Atlanta hitters before Acuña lined a single to start the fourth and came around to score on Matt Olson's run-scoring hit.

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) singles in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

Nola went six innings, surrendering two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts.

Elder struggled with his control in another rough outing for a Braves starter. He walked five, gave up three hits and didn't strike out anyone in 3 2/3 innings.

Over the last 16 games, Atlanta’s rotation is 4-6 with a 6.87 ERA, allowing 86 hits and 59 walks in 77 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves RHPs Nick Anderson (shoulder strain) and Collin McHugh (shoulder inflammation) were both rocked in their first rehab appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett, hurting their hopes of being on the postseason roster. Anderson gave up three hits, a walk and two earned runs while retiring only one hitter. McHugh also lasted just 1/3 of an inning and was charged with four runs on two hits and two walks.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Return home Thursday to start a four-game series against the Mets. LHP Ranger Suarez (3-6, 3.80 ERA) gets the nod for Philadelphia, while LHP David Peterson (3-8, 5.22) is set to go for New York.

Braves: LHP Max Fried (7-1, 2.64), whose start was pushed back in hopes of avoiding a finger blister, is scheduled to start the opener Thursday of a four-game series at Washington. RHP Jake Irvin (3-6, 4.34) gets the ball for the Nationals.