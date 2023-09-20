SportsBaseball

Castro homers, makes pair of spectacular catches to lead Twins over Reds 7-0

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Dylan Floro (58) celebrates with catcher Ryan Jeffers following a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Credit: AP/Jeff Dean

By The Associated Press

CINCINNATI — Willi Castro hit a two-run homer and made two spectacular catches, Kenta Maeda combined on a four-hitter and the Minnesota Twins beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-0 on Tuesday night in another step toward their third AL Central title in five seasons.

Ryan Jeffers added a solo homer for Minnesota (80-72), which entered with a seven-game lead over second-place Cleveland.

Cincinnati (79-74), shut out for the 10th time, remained out of the NL's three wild card berths.

In his first season after Tommy John surgery, Maeda (6-7) won his third straight start after four no-decisions. He allowed one hit in five innings, retiring his first 11 batters before Spencer Steer doubled to left and Jake Fraley. After a double steal, Castro made a diving catch of Tyler Stephenson’s liner to center, which could have tied the game had it dropped.

Castro leaped at the wall to rob Stephenson of a home run in the seventh, a day after Michael A. Taylor denied Will Benson on a drive to center.

Maeda struck out eight and walked one. Kody Funderburk, Emilio Pagán, Caleb Thielbar and Dylan Floro finished the Twins' 12th shutout.

Fernando Cruz (1-2) walked Max Kepler in the second and was charged with the game's first run when Matt Wallner singled off Buck Farmer,

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Credit: AP/Jeff Dean

Castro homered in the seventh on a 352-foot fly to right off off Ben Lively that opened a 6-0 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: INF Royce Lewis appeared to hurt a leg while running out a double-play ball in the sixth. He stayed in the game, then left after fouling off a 2-1 pitch in the eighth. Minnesota said he had left hamstring tightness.

Reds: OF Harrison Bader was diagnosed with a sports hernia. He will return to his home in New York to rehab, … INF Matt McLain (right oblique strain) is taking light batting practice.

Minnesota Twins' Andrew Stevenson, from left to right, Max Kepler, Matt Wallner (38) and Edouard Julien (47) celebrate following a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Credit: AP/Jeff Dean

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Hunter Greene (4-6, 4.45, 129 strikeouts) is due to face Twins RHP Bailey Ober (7-6, 3.67, 126 strikeouts) in Wednesday’s series finale.

