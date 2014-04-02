CC Sabathia's Opening Day woes continue

It's safe to say that CC Sabathia doesn't usually have his best day on Opening Day.

The Yankees lefty was shelled by the Astros on Opening Day Tuesday, giving up six earned runs on eight hits in six innings in a 6-2 loss.

Sabathia, who has started every Opening Day for the Yankees since joining the team in 2009, has historically done poorly in the season opener. Here's how he's fared in each of his Opening Day outings since joining the team:

April 6, 2009 vs. Orioles: 4 1/3 innings, eight hits, six runs (all earned), five walks, zero strikeouts, loss (Yankees lost, 10-5)

April 4, 2010 vs. Red Sox: 5 1/3 innings, six hits, five runs (all earned), two walks, four strikeouts, no-decision (Yankees lost, 9-7)

March 31, 2011 vs. Tigers: Six innings, six hits, three runs (two earned), two walks, seven strikeouts, no-decision (Yankees won, 6-3)

April 6, 2012 vs. Rays: Six innings, eight hits, five runs (all earned), three walks, seven strikeouts, two home runs, no-decision (Yankees lost, 7-6)

April 1, 2013 vs. Red Sox: Five innings, eight hits, four runs (all earned), four walks, five strikeouts, loss (Yankees lost, 8-2)

April 1, 2014 vs. Astros: Six innings, eight hits, six runs (all earned), one walk, six strikeouts, two home runs, loss (Yankees lost, 6-2)

Totals: 32 2/3 innings, 44 hits, 29 runs (28 earned), 17 walks, 29 strikeouts, four home runs, 0-3 record, 7.71 ERA