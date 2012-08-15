Chad Curtis to fight additional sex charge

HASTINGS, Mich. -- Former major league outfielder Chad Curtis plans to fight an additional charge stemming from complaints about his behavior with female high school students in Michigan.

In June, the 43-year-old was ordered to stand trial on charges he inappropriately touched two students at a school where he was a volunteer strength trainer. Barry County prosecutors this week said a criminal sexual conduct count involving another female student was added.

Defense lawyer David Dodge Sr. said Wednesday in an email to The Associated Press he'll argue for the new charge to be dismissed. Dodge says Curtis denies any criminal wrongdoing.

Between 1992 and 2001, Curtis played for the then-California Angels, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers. He won two World Series rings with the Yankees.