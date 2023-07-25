SportsBaseball

Chicago White Sox reinstate 3B Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox reinstated third baseman Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and optioned catcher Carlos Pérez to Triple-A Charlotte.

Moncada was placed on the IL on June 15 with lower back inflammation. He played eight games in a rehab stint at Charlotte, batting .333 (10 for 30).

The 28-year-old Moncada is hitting .232 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 38 games with Chicago this year.

The White Sox opened a two-game series against the crosstown Cubs on Tuesday night.

The White Sox also announced that they had outrighted veteran reliever Bryan Shaw to Charlotte. The 35-year-old Shaw was designated for assignment on Saturday.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME