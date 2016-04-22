Chris Colabello suspended 80 games by MLB after positive test for anabolic steroid

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Chris Colabello was suspended Friday for 80 games without pay after testing positive for the same anabolic steroid that caused Philadelphia pitcher Daniel Stumpf to be disciplined last week.

The commissioner’s office said Colabello tested positive for dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, which is sold under the name Turinabol.

“On March 13, I got one of the scariest and most definitely the least-expected phone calls of my entire life. I was informed by the players’ association that a banned substance was found in my urine,” Colabello said in a statement released by the union. “I have spent every waking moment since that day trying to find an answer as to why or how?”

Colabello is hitting .069 (2 for 29) with one RBI this season. While he was beaned by Boston pitcher Steven Wright last Sunday, he missed only one game.

“I would never compromise the integrity of the game of baseball,” Colabello said. “I am saddened more for the impact this will have on my teammates, the organization and the fans of the Toronto Blue Jays. I hope that before anyone passes judgment on me they can take a look at the man that I am, and everything that I have done to get to where I am in my career.”

A 32-year-old who also plays the outfield, Colabello spent eight seasons in the minor leagues before reaching the big leagues with Minnesota in 2013.

“This is obviously an unfortunate situation that we are in with Chris. We believe in him as a person and player,” Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement. “Chris has overcome a great deal in his career and has been a key contributor to this team. While we are certainly disappointed with today’s news, we’re confident he’ll return ready to compete and will have taken the steps needed to ensure that this does not happen again.”

Colabello, who has played 225 big league games in parts of four seasons, will lose $227,891 of his $521,126 major league salary. He spent two seasons with the Twins before the Blue Jays claimed him on waivers in December 2014.

He is the sixth player suspended this year under the MLB drug program. New York Mets reliever Jenrry Mejia received a permanent ban following a third positive test, and Cleveland outfielder Abraham Almonte, Cincinnati outfielder Juan Duran, free-agent catcher Taylor Teagarden and Stumpf were suspended for 80 games each.