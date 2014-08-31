Chris Young homers for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Saturday (and a glance at the overall playoff picture):

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: Lehigh Valley scored in the bottom of the 11th to walk-off with a 3-2 win over the RailRiders. Outfielder Taylor Dugas pitched in his third game of the season, allowing two hits and an earned run (the winning run) in 0.2 innings.

The standouts:

Zach Nuding, RHP: Allowed three hits, one walk, one run (earned) in six innings, striking out four

Antoan Richardson, CF: 1-for-4 with a double and a walk

Chris Young, LF: 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: Reading broke a 1-1 tie with a five-run eighth inning, going on to beat Trenton, 7-1.

The standouts:

Dan Camarena, LHP: Allowed five hits, two walks and one run (earned) in seven innings, striking out five

Jake Cave, CF: 1-for-3 with a walk

Rob Segedin, DH: 1-for-4 with a double

NOTES: Jacob Lindgren, the Yankees’ top pick in June’s draft, experienced his first bad outing. Lindgren had allowed a run in just two of his previous 17 games, but allowed a hit, three walks and five runs (four earned) in 0.1 innings on Saturday.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Tampa held a three-run lead by the end of the third inning and the Yankees’ pitching made it stand up during a 3-1 win over Daytona.

The standouts:

Brady Lail, RHP: Allowed two hits and one walk in six scoreless innings, striking out seven

Mark Payton, CF: 1-for-4 with a double and a walk

Eric Jagielo, DH: 2-for-4

Danny Oh, RF: 2-for-4 with a triple

Angelo Gumbs, 2B: 1-for-1 with a walk

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Charleston scored three runs in the second inning en route to a 4-2 win over Augusta.

The standouts:

Miguel Andujar, 3B: 2-for-5

Jackson Valera, 1B: 2-for-4 with a walk

Daniel Lopez, RF: 2-for-4 with a double

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Vermont scored two runs in the top of the eleventh to break a tie and beat Staten Island, 5-3.

The standouts:

Billy Fleming, 2B: 2-for-4

Connor Spencer, 1B: 2-for-5

Isaias Tejeda, C: 2-for-3 with a double

Vicente Conde, SS: 1-for-3 with two walks

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre – Eliminated

Trenton – Eliminated

Tampa – Eliminated

Charleston – Eliminated

Staten Island - Eliminated