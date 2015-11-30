Chris Young signs multiyear deal with Red Sox, source says

Outfielder Chris Young has parlayed his rebound with the Yankees into a multiyear deal with the Red Sox, an industry source confirmed on Monday.

The signing, first reported by Fox Sports, is pending a physical.

Young, 32, hit .257 with 17 homers and 52 RBIs with the Yankees last year and during the latter half of the 2014 season, in which he was dumped after struggling with the Mets.

Young proved especially productive against lefthanded pitching. After signing a one-year, $2.5-million deal with with the Yankees last season, Young posted a .327/.397/.575 slash line against southpaws with seven homers and 24 RBIs.

He figures to be a fourth outfielder for the Red Sox, who were already deep at the position and appear to be positioned for a trade.

Meanwhile, the addition of Aaron Hicks via a trade lessened the Yankees' need for Young.