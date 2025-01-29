Reds acquire left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers from Giants

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds acquired left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers and cash from the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday for minor league pitcher Braxton Roxby.

The 34-year-old Rogers went 1-4 with a 2.40 ERA in 64 appearances for the Giants last season. He struck out 64 and walked 22 in 60 innings.

He is 28-34 with a 3.34 ERA and 83 saves in a career that has included stops with the Minnesota Twins (2016-21), San Diego Padres (2022), Milwaukee Brewers (2022) and Giants (2023-24).

Roxby, who turns 26 on March 12, was 0-4 with three saves and a 5.21 ERA in 39 relief appearances for Double-A Chattanooga last season. He struck out 65 and walked 24 in 48 1/3 innings.

The Reds also designated right-handed pitcher Owen White for assignment.

White, 25, allowed eight runs over three innings in three appearances with the Texas Rangers last season. He also went 2-8 with one save and a 5.64 ERA with Triple-A Round Rock in 29 games, including 15 starts.