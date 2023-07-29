SportsBaseball

Cubs activate third baseman Nick Madrigal from the 10-day injured list

Chicago Cubs' Nick Madrigal watches his home run off Cleveland...

Chicago Cubs' Nick Madrigal watches his home run off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Xzavion Curry during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

By The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — The Chicago Cubs activated third baseman Nick Madrigal from the 10-day injured list Saturday and optioned infielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Triple-A Iowa.

Set to start Friday night against the Cardinals, Madrigal was placed on the injured list July 4 because of a strained right hamstring. He played five rehabilitation games with Iowa, going 5 for 18. In 53 games for Chicago this season, he's hitting .278 with one homer and 17 RBIs.

Mastrobuoni has hit .212 with a homer and four RBIs in 42 games with Chicago this season.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME