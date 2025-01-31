SportsBaseball

Chicago Cubs agree to a minor league deal with right-hander Brad Keller

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Brad Keller throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 21, 2024, in Cincinnati. Credit: AP/Jay LaPrete

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Brad Keller that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training.

The Cubs announced the deal on Friday.

The 29-year-old Keller pitched for the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in 2024, going 0-4 with a 5.44 ERA in 16 games, including two starts.

Keller made his big league debut with Kansas City in 2018 and spent his first six seasons with the Royals. He is 38-57 with a 4.34 ERA in 166 career games, including 116 starts.

Keller joins a list of non-roster invitees to Cubs camp that also includes catcher Reese McGuire and right-hander Trevor Richards.

Also Friday, the Cubs traded infielder Luis Vázquez to Baltimore for cash. Vázquez was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Vázquez made his major league debut in May. He went 1 for 12 and scored twice in 11 games with Chicago.

