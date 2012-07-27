Cubs' Matt Garza won't pitch before trade deadline

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs pitcher Matt Garza won't pitch again before Tuesday's trade deadline after an MRI revealed a slight fluid buildup in his right triceps area.

Garza left his last start after three innings at St. Louis on Saturday when he experienced cramps. The Cubs decided to give Garza an extra couple of days rest before he underwent the MRI.

Cubs manager Dale Sveum said the results of the MRI "came back real clean" and if Garza is able to complete his throwing program without difficulty over the next few days, the right-hander could return late next week.

The 28-year-old was back in uniform on Friday after being excused from a road trip. His wife is expecting the couple's fourth child.

Garza, 5-7 with 3.91 ERA, is considered one of the top starters available in the market. Tuesday is the last day to makes trades without waivers.