Cubs place INF Patrick Wisdom on 10-day injured list with a right wrist sprain

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed infielder Patrick Wisdom on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a right wrist sprain.

Manager David Ross said Wisdom has been dealing with the issue for about two weeks. But he aggravated the injury when he was playing left field on Friday and tried to make a diving catch on Anthony Santander's leadoff double in the sixth inning of a 10-3 win over Baltimore.

“How serious? I don't think it's surgery,” Ross said, “but it definitely needs some medicine and some downtime.”

Wisdom went 0 for 2 with two strikeouts before he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom half of the sixth on Friday. He is 5 for 54 with 27 Ks in his last 18 games, but he leads the Cubs with 14 homers this season.

Ross said Wisdom will travel with the team to London for its two-game series against St. Louis next weekend.

“He'll go to London with us, be able to work in the cage and hopefully it feels better,” Ross said. “We can get him to get some at-bats to get his rhythm and timing back.

"He's an important piece, especially the way he hits lefties, and you could tell yesterday he just wasn't himself still.”

The Cubs also activated left-hander Justin Steele from the 15-day IL. Infielder Edwin Ríos was reinstated from the 10-day IL and optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

Steele was scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Orioles. The 27-year-old pitcher was placed on the IL on June 3 with a left forearm strain.