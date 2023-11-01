D-backs' Christian Walker boots grounder, ends record fielding run for both teams at World Series

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks Gold Glove first baseman Christian Walker mishandled a grounder in Game 4's third inning, breaking a record run of perfect fielding at the World Series.

The Texas Rangers and Diamondbacks combined for three errorless games to start this year’s World Series, which is the first time that’s happened. The teams also committed the fewest errors in the big leagues during the regular season — the D-backs had 56 while the Rangers had 57.

Walker — who won his first Gold Glove last season — ranged slightly to his backhand to field a grounder off the bat of Jonah Heim, but he couldn’t transfer it to his throwing hand as he wheeled toward second. He was charged with an error.

The miscue was part of the Rangers' five-run third inning. Texas led 10-0 after three innings and already has a 2-1 lead in the series.