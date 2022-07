Former slugger Darryl Strawberry was in debt and hooked on drugs when something finally woke him up: His girlfriend said they couldn't have sex anymore because they weren't living right.

Strawberry recounts in a Real Sports clip how that bombshell caused him to hit the road and, ultimately, the books -- in this case, The Good Book, the Bible.

Watch the clip as "Straw" and his wife talk about the life-altering conversation.