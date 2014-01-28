Darryl Strawberry pitching new recovery center

Darryl Strawberry made the rounds at Super Bowl Radio Row on Tuesday to talk about the the Darryl Strawberry Recovery Center, which is scheduled to open outside Orlando, Fla., in March.



The 51-year-old former Met and Yankee, now a pastor in St. Louis, came to the Super Bowl to spread the word about his center and ministry. He said he'd like to open another center "in New York or Long Island," but said no sites have been chosen.

"We've got to find property," Strawberry said. "We've got to find a place where we can build a treatment center."

Strawberry, whose career was interrupted by drug and alcohol abuse, said he hasn't had much to do with baseball for more than 10 years other than some occasional work for the Mets.

"I don't even follow baseball no more," he said. "I haven't been around baseball in years now. That's not what I do. I'm a pastor . . . My whole life is different. I'm doing what I was created to do. Not play baseball."

Strawberry would not discuss suspended Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez.

"I'm not going to talk about that," he said. "That has nothing to do with me."