David Ortiz goes off on MLB Network analyst for saying he got a 'free pass' on PED scandal

It’s been more than 10 years since David Ortiz’s name appeared on a list of 104 MLB players who tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs in a survey test, but from time to time his name still gets brought up with PEDs. That bothers the Red Sox slugger.

Ortiz turned to WEEI.com to go off on an MLB Network analyst, who according to the Boston Globe was former MLB pitcher Joe Magrane, for saying he has been given a “free pass” from fans and the media when it comes to testing positive for PEDs in 2003, while the Orioles’ Nelson Cruz still takes criticism for his involvement in the Biogenesis scandal.

John Lackey and Buck Showalter sparked the MLB Network segment by firing shots at one another following Lackey’s last start against the Orioles on Saturday, in which Cruz went 3-for-3 off the Red Sox pitcher as Baltimore beat Boston, 7-4.

Without directly referring to Cruz, who was suspended 50 games last season, Lackey had this to say: "I'm not even going to comment on him. I've got nothing to say about him. There's things I would like to say but I'm not going to. You guys [in the media] forget pretty conveniently about stuff."

Showalter responded in the same indirect way, taking a shot at Ortiz: "We need to all make sure we check our own backyard before we start looking at someone else's."

Here’s what Ortiz had to say in a conversation with WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford:

“What pisses me off is the whole thing about, why does my name got to be mentioned in that? What did I have to do with that? I saw on MLB the guys talking about it, and then they brought my name up, and one of the guys said that I got a free pass on that. It was the Lackey and Showalter thing, going back and forth. Showalter didn’t say anything about me.

“But then, when they are commenting about what Showalter said, they brought my name up,” he continued. “Then one of the guys wanted to say that I got a free pass. And to be honest with you, in this country, nobody gets a free pass. He wants to make it sound like I got a free pass because nobody can point fingers at me directly. But the reason why I got that fake [expletive] free pass that he’s saying is because they pointed fingers at me with no proof. It’s easier to do it that way than having something that they can say, ‘Yes, you did this, you did that.’ My [expletive], I call straight up bull. Let me tell you. You don’t get no free pass here, especially a guy like me. I don’t get no free pass. That free pass B.S. that they want to talk about over there, they can shove it up their [expletive].

“That’s reality. You don’t use the words that I get a free pass. You don’t get a free pass on this. MLB don’t play that B.S. MLB don’t play that. There’s a reason why I’ve been drug-tested like eight times and we’re not even at the break. Is that a free pass? There’s a reason why I’ve been tested like 40 times since they approved the policy, the drug policy. Is that a free pass? They can get that free pass and shove it up their [expletive].”