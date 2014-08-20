David Phelps pain-free for a week

David Phelps, on the disabled list since Aug. 4 with elbow inflammation, made 50 throws from 60 feet and underwent an MRI on Monday.

He was scheduled to see the doctor again Tuesday.

Joe Girardi said after Tuesday’s game that he did not know the results of the MRI because he hadn’t spoken with team doctors.

Phelps said his elbow feels better and he could be back in three weeks.

“It’s been well over a week since I felt anything, which is good news,” Phelps said.

Girardi said Phelps could go to the bullpen because it would take less time for the righthander to be ready.

“How we use him depends on how much time it takes him to get back,” Girardi said.

Phelps (5-5, 4.24 ERA) began the season in the bullpen before moving into the rotation and making 17 starts.

“The role would not matter,” Phelps said. “I just want to move forward and get back and try to help us win games.”