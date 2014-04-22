David Robertson returns from DL, Cesar Cabral outrighted

The Yankees no longer need to use the replacement for Mariano Rivera's replacement: closer David Robertson was activated from the disabled list on Tuesday morning, the Yankees announced. Lefthander Cesar Cabral was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to clear room on the major league roster.

Robertson went on the 15-day DL April 7 with a strained left groin. Tuesday was the first day he was eligible to return.

In three innings during three games before the injury, Robertson locked down two saves.

In his absence, Shawn Kelley largely took over ninth-inning duty, notching four saves. David Phelps and Adam Warren also each logged a save.

In four games (one inning), Cabral allowed four hits, two walks and three runs (all earned). He also struck out two hitters.