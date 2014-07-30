David Wright presents Queens police officers with 'Wright Thing' award

David Wright said when he was a kid his police officer father never shared the details of the job.

"He protected all of that from me and my brothers," Wright said Tuesday. "He didn't want us to be worrying all night about his safety with him crashing down doors in rough neighborhoods and dealing with scary situations."

The Mets third baseman's father, Rhon Wright, retired in January as an assistant chief after 32 years working vice, narcotics, K-9 and SWAT.

Wright now honors his father by honoring heroic NYPD cops at Citi Field with his "The Wright Thing" award -- something he said he tries to do every homestand.

On Tuesday, Sergeant Jonathon Zocchia and Police Officer Joseph Benson, assigned to the 103 Precinct in Queens, met Wright before the game and sat in VIP seats.

Both officers responded on June 18 to assist with an individual who was complaining of chest pain. The individual was off-duty Police Officer Brendan Sheehan, who was playing softball with members of his command, the NYPD said.

When Zocchia and Benson arrived at the scene, Sheehan had lost consciousness and did not have a pulse. The officers then began to administer CPR while preparing their portable AED to "shock" PO Sheehan's heart. The AED prompted two additional "shocks" to Sheehan while awaiting the arrival of EMS, according to the NYPD. Paramedics arrived at the scene and "shocked" Sheehan's heart one more time and succeeded in establishing a pulse.

"Hearing these stories really give you some perspective and appreciation for police officers," Wright said.

The Mets all-star started the award last year.

“Last year, it was a no-brainer to honor the heroes of Hurricane Sandy through the Wright Thing,” Wright said. “This year, when my dad retired, the idea of honoring police officers in his honor seemed like a good idea.”