Dee Gordon, Miami Marlins 2B, suspended 80 games for PEDs

LOS ANGELES — Dee Gordon has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball after the Miami Marlins second baseman tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Gordon tested positive for exogenous Testosterone and Clostebol, MLB said in a release after the Marlins' 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

The fleet-footed Gordon won the National League batting title by hitting .333 last season and signed a $50 million, 5-year deal with Miami in January. He's made two All-Star teams in his six seasons and won the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards at second base last year.

Gordon had a key hit in Miami's win over the Dodgers on Thursday. He's batting .266 with six stolen bases this season.