SportsBaseball

Dee Gordon, Miami Marlins 2B, suspended 80 games for PEDs

Dee Gordon of the Miami Marlins dives back to first...

Dee Gordon of the Miami Marlins dives back to first in the fourth inning during a game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on April 29, 2015 in Miami. Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Dee Gordon has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball after the Miami Marlins second baseman tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Gordon tested positive for exogenous Testosterone and Clostebol, MLB said in a release after the Marlins' 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

The fleet-footed Gordon won the National League batting title by hitting .333 last season and signed a $50 million, 5-year deal with Miami in January. He's made two All-Star teams in his six seasons and won the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards at second base last year.

Gordon had a key hit in Miami's win over the Dodgers on Thursday. He's batting .266 with six stolen bases this season.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?