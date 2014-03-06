Derek Jeter gets first hits of spring training

The Captain is on board!

Derek Jeter picked up his first hit of spring training on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies. And it was in typical Jeter fashion. Facing Phillies righthander Kyle Kendrick with a full count and one out in the top of the third, Jeter hit a ground ball through the 5-6 hole into leftfield.

Jeter was 0-for-10 before that at-bat and added a double in the fifth inning to finish 2-for-3 on the day.

The Yankees held on to win, 4-3.

Watch Jeter's first hit below:

App users can watch the video here: http://atmlb.com/1nk4bS1