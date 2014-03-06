SportsBaseball

Derek Jeter gets first hits of spring training

Derek Jeter, right, hits a single in front of Phillies...

Derek Jeter, right, hits a single in front of Phillies catcher Carlos Ruiz during the third inning of a spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, March 6, 2014, in Clearwater, Fla. Credit: AP / Charlie Neibergall

By Casey Musarra

The Captain is on board!

Derek Jeter picked up his first hit of spring training on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies. And it was in typical Jeter fashion. Facing Phillies righthander Kyle Kendrick with a full count and one out in the top of the third, Jeter hit a ground ball through the 5-6 hole into leftfield.

Jeter was 0-for-10 before that at-bat and added a double in the fifth inning to finish 2-for-3 on the day.

The Yankees held on to win, 4-3.

Watch Jeter's first hit below:

App users can watch the video here: http://atmlb.com/1nk4bS1

SEE PHOTOSDerek Jeter by the numbers

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?