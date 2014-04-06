Derek Jeter passes Paul Molitor, moves into eighth place on all-time hits list

Derek Jeter's making sure he goes out with a bang.

Jeter passed Paul Molitor to move into sole possession of eighth place on the all-time hits list with a single to rightfield in the fourth inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. It was his 3,320th hit of his career. Jeter tied Molitor earlier in the game with another single to right.

Watch Jeter's historic hit below:

(App users can watch the video here: http://atmlb.com/1ig4FDU).