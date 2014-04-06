SportsBaseball

Derek Jeter passes Paul Molitor, moves into eighth place on all-time hits list

Derek Jeter, right, talks with Yankees first base coach Mick...

Derek Jeter, right, talks with Yankees first base coach Mick Kelleher, left, after hitting a single to rightfield against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning of a game in Toronto on Sunday, April 6, 2014. Credit: AP / Nathan Denette

By Casey Musarra

Derek Jeter's making sure he goes out with a bang.

Jeter passed Paul Molitor to move into sole possession of eighth place on the all-time hits list with a single to rightfield in the fourth inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. It was his 3,320th hit of his career. Jeter tied Molitor earlier in the game with another single to right.

Watch Jeter's historic hit below:

(App users can watch the video here: http://atmlb.com/1ig4FDU).

