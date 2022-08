In what will be a season of "lasts" for Derek Jeter, these are some of his notable "firsts":

Game: At Seattle, May 29, 1995, batted ninth, was 0-for-5 with a strikeout. Yankees lost, 8-7.

At-bat: Flied to short rightfield in third inning on an 0-and-2 pitch from Rafael Carmona.

Hit: The next night, May 30, 1995, fifth inning-single to leftfield off Tim Belcher.

Run: In that same inning, he scored from second base on a double by Jim Leyritz.