Diamondbacks' Aaron Hill hits for second cycle of June

MILWAUKEE -- Aaron Hill has hit for his second cycle of the season Friday night against the Milwaukee Brewers, becoming the second major league player since 1900 to accomplish the feat twice in the same year.

The Arizona Diamondbacks' second baseman also singled, doubled, tripled and homered on June 18 against Seattle.

Brooklyn's Babe Herman had two cycles in 1931, according to STATS LLC.

On Friday night, Hill doubled for his 1,000th hit in the first and then singled in the third. He hit his 11th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth. All the hits came off Milwaukee starter Randy Wolf.

Hill tripled in the sixth inning off Livan Hernandez to complete the cycle.