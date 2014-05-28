Dillon Gee: 'I was trying to force coming back too early'

At first, Mets pitcher Dillon Gee insisted that he’d take his time, for fear that trying to rush back from his strained lat muscle would cause a setback. It’s why he wanted to pitch in at least one game-like situation before being activated from the disabled list.

He thought he’d miss just two starts.

But Gee’s DL stint will likely linger into June after the pitcher said on Tuesday night that his recent setback stemmed from doing exactly what he had hoped to avoid.

“I was trying to force coming back too early, I think, and I reaggravated it,” said Gee, who is headed for the team’s complex in Florida, where he will rehab while the team is away on a road trip.

Gee (3-1, 2.73 ERA) hoped to throw a bullpen session on Sunday. He never got that far. After making just two throws on flat ground, Gee cut off his session because of discomfort.

The Mets’ Opening Day starter has been on disabled list since May 11. So long as he remains there, rookies Rafael Montero and Jacob deGrom will likely stay in the starting rotation.

Gee, once again, vowed not to rush back.

Said Gee: “We’re going with the slow and steady approach this time.”

Outfielder Eric Young Jr. is also scheduled to travel to Florida to begin his rehab from a hamstring injury. He underwent an MRI exam on Tuesday though he said the results would not be in until Wednesday.