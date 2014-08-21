SportsBaseball

Dilson Herrera homers again, Matthew Bowman shines in loss

Binghamton Mets starting pitcher Matt Bowman throws against the Erie SeaWolves in the first game of a double-header on Saturday, April 26, 2014. Credit: AP

By Cody Derespina

Here’s an overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Wednesday:

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: New Orleans nursed a one-run lead most of the game, then broke things open with a three-run ninth inning during a 4-0 win over Las Vegas.

The standouts:

Matthew Bowman, RHP: Allowed four hits, one walk and one run (earned) in seven innings, striking out nine

Daniel Muno, 2B: 3-for-4

NOTES: Las Vegas managed seven hits, all singles…Bowman tossed 96 pitches, 64 for strikes, and got six groundouts. In five Triple-A starts, Bowman has a 1.74 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 5.2 strikeout to walk ratio.

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: Binghamton scored two runs in the fourth to break a tie and take the lead for good during an 8-5 win over Erie.

The standouts:

Dilson Herrera, 2B: 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk

Darrell Ceciliani, CF: 3-for-4 with a walk

T.J. Rivera, 3B: 3-for-4 with a double and a walk

Dustin Lawley, DH: 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and a walk

Gabriel Ynoa, RHP: Allowed five hits, two walks and one run (earned) in seven innings, striking out four

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: St. Lucie rallied to take the lead with a five-run seventh inning during a 6-2 win over Charlotte.

The standouts:

Jeff McNeil, 3B: 2-for-4 with a double

Gavin Cecchini, SS: 0-for-3 with two walks

L.J. Mazzilli, DH: 2-for-4 with a triple

Phillip Evans, 2B: 3-for-4

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: Rome scored a run in the fifth to break a tie and go-ahead for good during a 6-3 win over Savannah.

The standouts:

Matt Oberste, 1B: 2-for-4 with a double

Victor Cruzado, RF: 2-for-2 with two walks

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: Brooklyn committed six errors during a 14-4 loss to Staten Island.

The standouts:

Michael Conforto, LF: 2-for-4 with a walk

Tyler Moore, 2B-C: 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk

Pedro Perez, 1B-3B: 2-for-4

Adrian Abreu, C-1B: 3-for-4

NOTES: Conforto, the Mets’ top selection in June’s draft, has reached base via a hit or a walk in 25 of his 30 games.

