Disconcerting numbers behind two Yankees prospects' outings

An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Sunday, plus a review of the organizational playoff picture:

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: Ramon Flores hit his seventh home run of the season, a solo shot with two outs, to cut Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s deficit to one run in the ninth inning. But Robert Refsnyder popped out to second base to end the 5-4 loss to Rochester. Rochester scored four runs in the eighth inning to take the lead.

The standouts:

Jose Pirela, CF: 2-for-5

Ramon Flores, RF: 3-for-5 with a double and two home runs

Robert Refsnyder, 2B: 2-for-4 with a double and a walk

Kyle Roller, 1B: 2-for-3 with a double and a walk

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: Trenton was shut out through its final five innings, but when you scored seven runs in the first four, that can be overlooked. The Thunder beat Harrisburg, 7-3.

The standouts:

Luis Severino, RHP: Allowed four hits and one earned run in 2.2 innings, striking out two

Jake Cave, CF: 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and a walk

Rob Segedin, 3B: 1-for-2 with a home run and three walks

Greg Bird, 1B: 0-for-3 with two walks

NOTES: Despite not walking a batter, Severino tossed 57 pitches in 2.2 innings, 35 for strikes. That’s an average of 4.75 pitches per batter (he faced 12).

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Tampa beat Dunedin, 5-1.

The standouts:

Brady Lail, RHP: Allowed five hits, two walks and one earned run in six innings, striking out two

Aaron Judge, RF: 2-for-4

Mike Ford, 1B: 2-for-4

NOTES: Lail has a 2.21 ERA in four starts since coming off the disabled list on Aug. 7. He has a 1.08 WHIP during that span, but he has struck out only 10 and walked six. With Tampa, Lail has struck out 14 total in 31.1 innings, walking eight, a far cry from his 95-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio with Charleston. That ratio was likely to decline as he faced beter competition, but the level to which it’s regressed is disconcerting.

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Rome’s Reed Harper scored from third base on a wild pitch by Charleston reliever Evan Rutckyj with one out in the bottom of the 12th to give the Braves a 5-4 walk-off win.

The standouts:

Tyler Wade, 2B-3B: 1-for-5 with a triple, walk and stolen base

Yeicok Calderon, RF: 2-for-6 with a double

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Staten Island scored two important insurance runs in the top of the ninth, rendering a Vermont run in the bottom of the inning moot during a 3-1 Yankees win.

The standouts:

Chris Breen, LF: 2-for-4 with a double

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre – Eliminated

Trenton – Eliminated

Tampa – 2.5 games out of first, tragic number is 5

Charleston – Eliminated

Staten Island - Eliminated